Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Short Interest Update

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 334,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Shares of NYSE HTH traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 163,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,088. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,689.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,689.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,017,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hilltop by 1,330.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hilltop by 29.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hilltop by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hilltop by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

