Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Short Interest Update

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 334,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.
Hilltop Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HTH traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 163,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,088. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $34.50.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hilltop Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,689.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,689.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,017,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hilltop by 1,330.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hilltop by 29.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hilltop by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hilltop by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HTH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
Hilltop Company Profile
Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hilltop (HTH)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.