Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,096 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 164.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $1,341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,604,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $1,341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,604,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,970.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

ENTA opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.13. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 146.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ENTA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

