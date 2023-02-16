Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,523 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. CX Institutional bought a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE CTLT opened at $69.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.26.
Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
