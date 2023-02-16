Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 119.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $107.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.53 and a 200 day moving average of $107.52. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $115.74.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

