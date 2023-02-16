Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,012,000 after buying an additional 749,660 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,802,000 after buying an additional 567,520 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after buying an additional 339,889 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,666,000 after buying an additional 285,835 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 490,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,921,000 after buying an additional 266,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $460.94 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $384.80 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $491.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.