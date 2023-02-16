Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,663 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Krystal Biotech worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KRYS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 260.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 307.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 39.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $843,212.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,715,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,444,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $300,139.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,236,135.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $843,212.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,715,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,444,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,848 shares of company stock valued at $5,704,919. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $73.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.70 and a 200 day moving average of $74.98. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

