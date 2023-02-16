HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Hits $0.0912 on Exchanges

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $31.79 million and $2,500.92 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for $0.0912 or 0.00000371 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.77 or 0.00422708 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000098 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,873.64 or 0.28000971 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000156 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

