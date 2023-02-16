Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCSG remained flat at $13.54 on Thursday. 2,709,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,130. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.41. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $20.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.74 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

