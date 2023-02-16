Head to Head Survey: The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG) & CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG – Get Rating) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

The American Energy Group has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNX Resources has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get The American Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for The American Energy Group and CNX Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The American Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CNX Resources 2 3 0 0 1.60

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CNX Resources has a consensus price target of $21.86, suggesting a potential upside of 35.09%. Given CNX Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CNX Resources is more favorable than The American Energy Group.

93.7% of CNX Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of CNX Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The American Energy Group and CNX Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CNX Resources $1.26 billion 2.20 -$142.08 million ($1.07) -15.22

The American Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CNX Resources.

Profitability

This table compares The American Energy Group and CNX Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A CNX Resources -5.36% 21.25% 6.26%

Summary

CNX Resources beats The American Energy Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The American Energy Group

(Get Rating)

The American Energy Group, Ltd. operates as an energy resource royalty company. The company holds 18% interest in the Yasin (2768-7) Block in Pakistan; and interests in two oil and gas leases in Galveston County, Texas. It also holds a 2.5% working interest in the Sanjawi Block No. 3068-2, Zone II that covers an area of 2,258 square kilometer located in Baluchistan Province; and Zamzama North Block No. 2667-8, Zone III that covers an area of 1,229 square kilometer located in Sindh Province. The company was formerly known as Belize-American Corp. Internationale and changed its name to The American Energy Group, Ltd. in November 1994. The American Energy Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

About CNX Resources

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments. The Coalbed Methane segment focuses on the production of CBM natural gas from Pocahontas No.3. The Other Gas segment operates shale and shallow oil from Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for The American Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The American Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.