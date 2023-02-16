Head-To-Head Survey: Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) vs. WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD)

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) and WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.9% of Autodesk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of WaveDancer shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Autodesk shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of WaveDancer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Autodesk and WaveDancer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autodesk 12.64% 108.29% 10.20% WaveDancer -79.13% -63.84% -47.46%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autodesk 2 5 15 0 2.59 WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Autodesk and WaveDancer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Autodesk currently has a consensus price target of $241.68, suggesting a potential upside of 5.41%. Given Autodesk’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Autodesk is more favorable than WaveDancer.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Autodesk and WaveDancer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autodesk $4.90 billion 10.10 $497.00 million $2.83 81.02 WaveDancer $15.03 million 0.93 -$1.13 million ($0.58) -1.26

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than WaveDancer. WaveDancer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autodesk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Autodesk has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WaveDancer has a beta of 3, suggesting that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autodesk beats WaveDancer on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc. engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions. Its architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used. The firm is also involved in digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production. The company was founded by John Walker in April 1982 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

