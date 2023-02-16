HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,494,227 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,773 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of HDFC Bank worth $87,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 130.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,798.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $69.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $128.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.96. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

