HC Wainwright Upgrades Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) to Buy

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $3.00. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 87.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IREN. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Iris Energy from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Iris Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.87.

Shares of Iris Energy stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. Iris Energy has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IREN. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Iris Energy by 234.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Iris Energy by 548.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 127,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 33,474 shares during the last quarter. 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

