HC Wainwright Upgrades Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) to Buy

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $3.00. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 87.13% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IREN. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Iris Energy from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Iris Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.87.
Iris Energy Price Performance
Shares of Iris Energy stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. Iris Energy has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
