Harri Kytomaa Sells 350 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $37,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Harri Kytomaa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of Exponent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $37,100.00.

Exponent Trading Down 1.4 %

EXPO traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.85. 151,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,501. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.85. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.97 and a 1-year high of $112.75. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Exponent Increases Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Exponent’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exponent

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Exponent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

