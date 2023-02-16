Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives $8.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Trading of Harpoon Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 95,355 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HARP opened at $0.81 on Thursday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $5.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.25. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 220.41% and a negative return on equity of 198.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

