Harmony Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $361.98 million and $37.51 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.00425018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,832.19 or 0.28153951 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,787,045,715 coins and its circulating supply is 13,091,945,715 coins. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

