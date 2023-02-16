Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.28

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.28 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 30.49 ($0.37). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 29.80 ($0.36), with a volume of 14,663,950 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 26 ($0.32) to GBX 25 ($0.30) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 23.75 ($0.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 25.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.06.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

