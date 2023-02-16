Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $179.23

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.23 ($2.18) and traded as high as GBX 216.60 ($2.63). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 212.80 ($2.58), with a volume of 841,714 shares changing hands.

Halfords Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 200.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of £475.95 million and a P/E ratio of 1,040.00.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Halfords Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Halfords Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, and cycling products through its stores. The company's Car Servicing segment provides car servicing and repair services from garages and mobile vans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.