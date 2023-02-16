Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67. 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 7,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Haier Smart Home Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19.

Haier Smart Home Company Profile

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

