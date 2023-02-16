Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF) Short Interest Update

Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hafnia Price Performance

Hafnia stock remained flat at $5.31 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. Hafnia has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $6.16.

Hafnia Company Profile

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers. The company operates through four segments: Long Range II (LR2), Long Range I (LR1), Medium Range (MR), and Handy size (Handy). It transports petroleum oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.

