GSK (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.21) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.12) target price on GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.60) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.39) to GBX 1,400 ($16.99) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($18.33) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,495 ($18.15).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,456.80 ($17.68) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,439.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,413.86. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.68). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,336.51.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,074.95). In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.05), for a total value of £424,925.12 ($515,811.02). Also, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.64) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($14,074.95). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,059.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

