Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Short Interest Update

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,900 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the January 15th total of 425,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Greenlane Renewables Stock Performance

GRNWF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,381. Greenlane Renewables has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRNWF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Greenlane Renewables from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded Greenlane Renewables from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Greenlane Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

