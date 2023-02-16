Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $218.69 million, a P/E ratio of -175.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is -571.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHL. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,604,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 636,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 557,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 460,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,621 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 334.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 348,214 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

