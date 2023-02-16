Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) is E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 1,375.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,800,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000,000 shares during the period. Grab makes up about 2.9% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Grab worth $31,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GRAB. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the second quarter worth $29,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Grab during the second quarter worth $37,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of GRAB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.72. 6,635,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,324,361. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Grab had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 222.20%. The business had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.58 million. On average, analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GRAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

