Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Goodness Growth Stock Performance

Shares of Goodness Growth stock remained flat at $0.19 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,326. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. Goodness Growth has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Goodness Growth from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Goodness Growth

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis. It manufactures and package cannabis finished goods across a variety of product segments: Inhalable, Ingestible and Topicals. The Inhalable product segment includes flower and trim, dabbable concentrates (e.g., Hash, Rosin, Temple Balls), distillate pre-filled vaporizer pens and cartridges, pre-rolls, distillate syringes.

