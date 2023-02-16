Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the January 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Good Gaming Stock Performance

GMER traded up 0.01 on Thursday, reaching 0.05. 201,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,026. Good Gaming has a twelve month low of 0.02 and a twelve month high of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.04.

Good Gaming Company Profile

