GMS (NYSE:GMS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.93

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.93 and last traded at $61.91, with a volume of 72962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.81. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.88.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.46. GMS had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GMS news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $131,915.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 996 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $131,915.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $325,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,444,000 after purchasing an additional 163,593 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,526,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,773,000 after buying an additional 154,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,511,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,083,000 after purchasing an additional 136,251 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in GMS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,722,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,768,000 after purchasing an additional 31,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

