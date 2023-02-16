GM Advisory Group Inc. Trims Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

GM Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXON. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $115,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,406,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $115,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,406,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Luke Larson sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $130,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,044,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,128 shares of company stock valued at $66,165,548. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.13.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $198.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.79. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $204.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.23 and a beta of 0.84.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.