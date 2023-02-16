GM Advisory Group Inc. Trims Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

GM Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXON. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise
In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $115,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,406,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $115,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,406,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Luke Larson sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $130,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,044,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,128 shares of company stock valued at $66,165,548. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Axon Enterprise Stock Performance
Shares of AXON stock opened at $198.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.79. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $204.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.23 and a beta of 0.84.
About Axon Enterprise
Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axon Enterprise (AXON)
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
- Affirm: How To Still Make Money Here
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.