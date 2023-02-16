GM Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 108.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,022 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,045,530,000 after purchasing an additional 196,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in FedEx by 9.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $244,319,000 after acquiring an additional 136,862 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $297,196,000 after acquiring an additional 54,901 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $213.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.12.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

