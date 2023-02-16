GM Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $88.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.18. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $108.72.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
