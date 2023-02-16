GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $530,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
PayPal Stock Performance
PYPL opened at $76.85 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.
PayPal Company Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
