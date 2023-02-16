GM Advisory Group Inc. Buys New Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,393 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 5.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of HP by 42.7% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of HP by 9.3% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 138,592 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.69. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.01.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,702 shares of company stock worth $7,371,337 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

