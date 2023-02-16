Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $2.065 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion. Globant also updated its Q1 guidance to at least $1.27 EPS.

Globant Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Globant stock traded down $3.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.00. 754,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.50. Globant has a 1-year low of $151.63 and a 1-year high of $286.63.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $458.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.30 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 8.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLOB. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $204.00 to $198.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $231.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Globant by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,086,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $519,021,000 after purchasing an additional 416,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 86.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after buying an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Globant by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,920,000 after acquiring an additional 64,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,440,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

