Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $486.70 million. Globant also updated its FY23 guidance to at least $5.70 EPS.

Shares of GLOB traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.00. 753,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,457. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a 12 month low of $151.63 and a 12 month high of $286.63.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $458.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.30 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 11.76%. On average, analysts expect that Globant will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $204.00 to $198.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Globant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 7.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

