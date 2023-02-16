Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,200 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the January 15th total of 239,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X CleanTech ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X CleanTech ETF in the second quarter worth $266,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X CleanTech ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X CleanTech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Global X CleanTech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $177,000.

Global X CleanTech ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CTEC stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.60. 47,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,704. Global X CleanTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58.

Global X CleanTech ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Global X CleanTech ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

