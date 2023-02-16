Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Short Interest Update

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Global Payments to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.12.
In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE GPN traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,325,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.10, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $146.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.60.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 227.28%.
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
