Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Short Interest Update

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Global Payments to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.12.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Global Payments Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,325,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.10, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $146.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.60.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.