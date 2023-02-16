Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) vs. BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Head-To-Head Review

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Gilat Satellite Networks and BlackSky Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilat Satellite Networks -2.47% 4.04% 2.66% BlackSky Technology -93.90% -34.64% -19.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.4% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilat Satellite Networks $239.84 million 1.39 -$3.03 million ($0.10) -58.69 BlackSky Technology $34.08 million 6.87 -$245.64 million N/A N/A

This table compares Gilat Satellite Networks and BlackSky Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gilat Satellite Networks has higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Gilat Satellite Networks has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and BlackSky Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilat Satellite Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackSky Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

BlackSky Technology has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.27%. Given BlackSky Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BlackSky Technology is more favorable than Gilat Satellite Networks.

Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks beats BlackSky Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

(Get Rating)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions. The Mobility Solutions segment provides advanced on-the-move satellite communications equipment, systems, and solutions, including airborne, maritime and ground-mobile satellite systems and solutions. The Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segment provides network infrastructure construction of the fiber and microwave network of PRONATEL in Peru. The company was founded by Yoel Gat, Gideon Kaplan, Amiram Levinberg, Joshua Levinberg, and Shlomo Tirosh in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About BlackSky Technology

(Get Rating)

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.