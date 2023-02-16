Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Receives $7.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.90 to $5.70 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

NYSE GETY opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Getty Images has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98.

In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $580,348.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,087,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GETY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Getty Images by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Getty Images by 90,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Getty Images by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

