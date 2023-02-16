Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) CFO Sells $1,515,000.00 in Stock

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,132,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,059.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of GNW traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,223,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genworth Financial

About Genworth Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNW. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

