General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Lowered by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,841 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in General Electric by 794.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

General Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

GE stock opened at $84.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $84.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.26. The firm has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2,825.67, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.