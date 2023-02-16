Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Position Lowered by Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,385 shares during the period. Generac makes up about 1.7% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. owned 0.45% of Generac worth $50,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Generac by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after acquiring an additional 185,898 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after buying an additional 814,325 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,354,000 after buying an additional 211,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 876,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,216,000 after buying an additional 29,916 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Generac stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.53. 160,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,144. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.60 and its 200 day moving average is $149.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $329.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.76.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

