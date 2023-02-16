Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.04 Billion

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $1.04 billion and $10.49 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for approximately $6.91 or 0.00027977 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 6.90067817 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,318,402.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

