GateToken (GT) Price Reaches $4.54 on Top Exchanges

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. GateToken has a market cap of $491.41 million and $1.32 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for $4.54 or 0.00018673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GateToken

GateToken (GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.3571204 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,037,810.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

