Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,500 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $12,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 26.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3.7% in the third quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 40.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. MKM Partners upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

Insider Activity

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $2,316,724.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at $866,982.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $2,316,724.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,913.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,391 shares of company stock worth $8,436,691 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $239.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 37.90%.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.