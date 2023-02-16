Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $6.18 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,089 shares of company stock worth $20,027,381. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $335.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $354.46 and its 200 day moving average is $340.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $234.00 and a one year high of $384.44. The firm has a market cap of $318.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 76.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

