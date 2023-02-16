Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 283.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,052 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $12,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

