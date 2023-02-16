GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Up 24.1% in January

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the January 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 567,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GGN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,287. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14.

Institutional Trading of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

