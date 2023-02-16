GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.0 days.

GAIL (India) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GAILF remained flat at $7.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. GAIL has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup downgraded GAIL (India) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

GAIL (India) Company Profile

GAIL (India) Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, processing, transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other.

