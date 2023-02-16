Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 13.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 262.5% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Valero Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of VLO opened at $136.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

