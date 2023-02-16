Gabelli Funds LLC Has $14.45 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 385,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $14,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exelon by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,235 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 349.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408,787 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Exelon by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,938,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,368,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,708,000 after purchasing an additional 144,759 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,328,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,478,000 after purchasing an additional 122,465 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXC. Mizuho cut their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.67 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.76.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

