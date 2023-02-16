FY2023 EPS Estimates for MINISO Group Holding Limited Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for MINISO Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for MINISO Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

NYSE MNSO opened at $16.70 on Thursday. MINISO Group has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $389.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.00 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 8.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,530,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 92,767 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 73,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 57,376 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 54.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 291,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 102,943 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MINISO Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

